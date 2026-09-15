Will AI help you earn a degree in 2 years and PhD in double-quick time?
AI can make university programmes much shorter and higher education far more efficient.
At an international conference of university leaders I attended recently, a participant from a publicly funded university remarked that the era of the university’s “monopoly on credentials” could be coming to an end.
He noted that young people were questioning the value of a degree, while taxpayers may also baulk at the ever-increasing cost of funding tertiary education.