Will AI help you earn a degree in 2 years and PhD in double-quick time?

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AI can make university programmes much shorter and higher education far more efficient.

AI tutors and tools can potentially allow students to graduate in less time, says the writer.

At an international conference of university leaders I attended recently, a participant from a publicly funded university remarked that the era of the university’s “monopoly on credentials” could be coming to an end.

He noted that young people were questioning the value of a degree, while taxpayers may also baulk at the ever-increasing cost of funding tertiary education.