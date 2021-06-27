On My Mind

Why you should start hiding likes on Facebook and Instagram

The like economy exacerbates the differences between the haves and have nots, and leads to mental strife

Mobile Editor
ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If one is of a particular vintage, like me, and has a semi-decent memory, unlike me, then you may recall that there once existed an Internet where no one ever liked anything.

That's right, kids, this may sound like an antiquated concept, but once upon a time, you browsed the Internet without being constantly asked to declare how you felt about what you were looking at.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 27, 2021, with the headline 'Why you should start hiding likes on Facebook and Instagram'. Subscribe
Topics: 