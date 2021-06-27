For Subscribers
On My Mind
Why you should start hiding likes on Facebook and Instagram
The like economy exacerbates the differences between the haves and have nots, and leads to mental strife
If one is of a particular vintage, like me, and has a semi-decent memory, unlike me, then you may recall that there once existed an Internet where no one ever liked anything.
That's right, kids, this may sound like an antiquated concept, but once upon a time, you browsed the Internet without being constantly asked to declare how you felt about what you were looking at.