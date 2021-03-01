For Subscribers
Kranji woodland clearing
Why we need to see nature with new eyes
There are various ways of quantifying the loss of the plot of greenery, but Singaporeans need to value nature as more than just a commodity.
When news of the accidental destruction of a Kranji woodland plot was reported recently, nature lovers reacted with shock, anger and bewilderment, describing it as a tragedy.
Ironically, we were just celebrating the launch of the Singapore Green Plan and the 2021 Budget with its strong focus on sustainability and tackling climate change effectively.