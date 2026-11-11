Why Volkswagen wants to sell its China-made cars to the world

The German group – Europe’s largest carmaker – is changing strategy as demand in the world’s largest car market continues to fall despite its shift towards EVs.

Volkswagen, which produces vehicles in Hefei, Anhui province, aims to export up to 300,000 units of its China-made vehicles by 2030.

Nearly four years after setting out its “In China, for China” strategy to boost collapsing sales, Volkswagen is again having to pivot as it battles a sharp downturn hitting the world’s largest car market.

Its joint ventures in China swung to a loss in the January-to-September period, while vehicle deliveries to the market slumped 30% year on year. Sales of its first electric vehicle (EV) developed with Tesla rival Xpeng have been weak, and there is no sign that demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in China will pick up again.