Why universities should steer climate action

Given their facilities and expertise, higher education institutions can play a key role by driving research and nurturing champions of sustainability

Tan Eng Chye
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At the University Town's Education Resource Centre, there are heritage Tembusu trees that are intentionally conserved by building around rather than over them. At other parts of the campus, buildings are being re-engineered into green infrastructures with zero-energy emissions.

Climate change and sustainability present many complex multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary challenges, big and small, to all of us. As universities, being at the forefront of scientific and technological research offers us a great vantage point to create change, drive research, and seize opportunities to test cutting-edge practices and solutions by serving as living laboratories for experimentation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2022, with the headline Why universities should steer climate action. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top