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Why Trump’s tech dreams are quietly crumbling

Tariffs, immigration restrictions and skilled labour shortages make it hard for the US to boost production.

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Since returning to power, US President Donald Trump has pledged to bring chip production “back” to America.

Since returning to power, US President Donald Trump has pledged to bring chip production “back” to America.

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

Gillian Tett

Last week, Philip Wong, formerly chief scientist of the mighty Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, now a Stanford professor, looked at where his former PhD students now work. 

He found that a mere 17% have jobs at companies that actually make microchips (like Intel, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix or TSMC); the rest are at entities designing or using them (such as Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Google and Pinterest) or elsewhere (like McKinsey).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.