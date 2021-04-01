For Subscribers
Why the world's container ships grew so big
The growth of the shipping industry and ship size has played a key role in creating the modern economy, helping to make China a manufacturing powerhouse and facilitating the rise of retailers such as Ikea and Amazon
The traffic jam at the Suez Canal will soon begin easing, but behemoth container ships such as the one that blocked that crucial passageway for almost a week and caused headaches for shippers around the world aren't going anywhere.
Global supply chains were already under pressure when the Ever Given, a ship longer than the height of the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furnishings for 20,000 apartments, wedged itself between the banks of the Suez Canal last week.