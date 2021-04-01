Why the world's container ships grew so big

The growth of the shipping industry and ship size has played a key role in creating the modern economy, helping to make China a manufacturing powerhouse and facilitating the rise of retailers such as Ikea and Amazon

Niraj Chokshi
Despite the risks they pose, massive vessels still dominate global shipping, says the writer. According to Alphaliner, a shipping data firm, the global fleet of container ships includes 133 of the largest ship type - those that can carry 18,000 to 24
Despite the risks they pose, massive vessels still dominate global shipping, says the writer. According to Alphaliner, a shipping data firm, the global fleet of container ships includes 133 of the largest ship type - those that can carry 18,000 to 24,000 containers. Another 53 ships are on order.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The traffic jam at the Suez Canal will soon begin easing, but behemoth container ships such as the one that blocked that crucial passageway for almost a week and caused headaches for shippers around the world aren't going anywhere.

Global supply chains were already under pressure when the Ever Given, a ship longer than the height of the Empire State Building and capable of carrying furnishings for 20,000 apartments, wedged itself between the banks of the Suez Canal last week.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 01, 2021, with the headline 'Why the world's container ships grew so big'. Subscribe
Topics: 