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Despite the Shenzhen announcement, all three nuclear powers are pressing ahead with upgrading and expanding their arsenals.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the US last week signed a joint communique stating that a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.

It sounded like the beginning of a promising trend. In the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, presidents Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States signed a joint communique stating that a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.

Trump, Putin and Xi control the world’s three largest nuclear arsenals so, as Trump put it at the Shenzhen meeting, the leaders are “uniquely placed” to tackle the looming menace of these terrible weapons.