Why the jolt in power prices?
Market forces at home and abroad, and the fact that wholesale prices were artificially lower due to overcapacity, are at play.
Singapore's power market has been affected by multiple stresses over recent weeks. These include a global energy crunch, which sent global fuel prices spiralling upwards, and disruption to the piped natural gas supply.
Most consumers are on regulated tariffs or continue to be on retail contracts, and have not been affected. However, some have been hit by volatility in the Singapore Wholesale Electricity Market (SWEM).