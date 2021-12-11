Why Teflon PM Boris Johnson is in trouble now

Amid fresh allegations and scandals, the acrobat of British politics finds his government’s popularity ratings falling and his reputation collapsing.

Global Affairs Correspondent
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's image as a bumbling but likeable rogue has taken a hit, and nobody is laughing at his latest political blunders and allegations of wrongdoings among his staff. PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
This should have been a good week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: His wife Carrie has just given birth to a baby girl, the couple's second child.

But instead of celebrating, Mr Johnson is fighting for his political survival, battling newly surfaced allegations that, while Britons were barred from celebrating Christmas last year in order to fight the pandemic, the Prime Minister's staff partied Christmas away at Mr Johnson's official residence.

