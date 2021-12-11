For Subscribers
Why Teflon PM Boris Johnson is in trouble now
Amid fresh allegations and scandals, the acrobat of British politics finds his government’s popularity ratings falling and his reputation collapsing.
This should have been a good week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: His wife Carrie has just given birth to a baby girl, the couple's second child.
But instead of celebrating, Mr Johnson is fighting for his political survival, battling newly surfaced allegations that, while Britons were barred from celebrating Christmas last year in order to fight the pandemic, the Prime Minister's staff partied Christmas away at Mr Johnson's official residence.