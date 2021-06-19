Why Taiwan looms large for Japan

Normally careful about annoying China, Tokyo is moving closer to a policy stance that could scarcely be more abhorrent to Beijing: a commitment to help defend Taiwan against a possible Chinese military takeover attempt.

Recent Chinese actions that the Japanese perceive as aggressive have hardened public opinion and emboldened its defence hawks. These include hostile signals aimed at Taiwan, the border skirmish on the Sino-Indian border and, closer to home, increased Chinese encroachment near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands.