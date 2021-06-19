By Invitation

Why Taiwan looms large for Japan

Amid worsening US-China ties and rising tensions over Taiwan, the Japanese are realising they could not sit out a war over the island.

Planners have also reportedly considered ways of bolstering ties with Taiwan.
Planners have also reportedly considered ways of bolstering ties with Taiwan.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Denny Roy For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Normally careful about annoying China, Tokyo is moving closer to a policy stance that could scarcely be more abhorrent to Beijing: a commitment to help defend Taiwan against a possible Chinese military takeover attempt.

Recent Chinese actions that the Japanese perceive as aggressive have hardened public opinion and emboldened its defence hawks. These include hostile signals aimed at Taiwan, the border skirmish on the Sino-Indian border and, closer to home, increased Chinese encroachment near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 