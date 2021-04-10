For Subscribers
Why Stanford should clone itself
If elite institutions such as Stanford, Yale and Harvard are serious about diversity of class and race, there is a simple solution
Stanford University's faculty members may have convinced themselves that they struck a blow for egalitarianism when they voted for a policy meant to de-emphasise wealth in admitting undergraduates. But those professors should hold off on breaking out the champagne.
At a school like Stanford, wealth is not an explicit admission criterion - imagine the outcry if it were - but the wealth of an applicant's family makes a world of difference.