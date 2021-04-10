Why Stanford should clone itself

If elite institutions such as Stanford, Yale and Harvard are serious about diversity of class and race, there is a simple solution

David L. Kirp
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Stanford University's faculty members may have convinced themselves that they struck a blow for egalitarianism when they voted for a policy meant to de-emphasise wealth in admitting undergraduates. But those professors should hold off on breaking out the champagne.

At a school like Stanford, wealth is not an explicit admission criterion - imagine the outcry if it were - but the wealth of an applicant's family makes a world of difference.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Why Stanford should clone itself'. Subscribe
Topics: 