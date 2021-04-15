Why S'pore companies fail in getting more women on board

There are plenty of stumbling blocks preventing equal representation in corporate leadership, including recruitment networks and group member demographics. Overcoming them will make for better business.

Shailey Hingorani For The Straits Times
A recent survey by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry had a significant and alarming finding: two in five female respondents have experienced gender discrimination in the workplace compared with one in 10 men.

Although social media responses to the news largely consisted of denials ("Women love to complain"), knee-jerk reinforcements of gender norms ("Women are better housewives so they shouldn't work anyway") and general "whataboutery", that statistic should raise concerns in anyone interested in equality and the health of Singapore's economy.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2021, with the headline 'Why S'pore companies fail in getting more women on board'.
