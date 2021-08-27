Why South Asia should engage with the Taleban
Unlike the US, Afghanistan’s neighbours have to find a way of living with the new rulers in Kabul.
As the Soviets left Afghanistan in 1989, setting the stage for the rise of the Taleban, the world silently witnessed human rights violation in the years that followed. It was only after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 that the Taleban captured the world's attention, as the United States-led invasion led to the collapse of the regime run by the militant Islamist group.
Fast forward 20 years, the Taleban is back in power. The Americans are able to quit Afghanistan but not its South Asian neighbours. How are they to adjust to the continuing shock waves of the Taleban's return to power?