Why soft skills matter more than hard ones
Not every fresh grad should pursue in-demand roles such as being data scientists. What matters more is the ability to leverage the power that technology offers.
The Ministry of Education announced that institutes of higher learning will offer free Continuing Education and Training modules to the graduating class of 2021 from this month.
This builds on efforts last year by the ministry and SkillsFuture Singapore to support fresh graduates amid the uncertain economic outlook.