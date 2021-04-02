Why soft skills matter more than hard ones

Not every fresh grad should pursue in-demand roles such as being data scientists. What matters more is the ability to leverage the power that technology offers.

Zaid Hamzah and Suhaimi Salleh For The Straits Times
What will stand graduates in good stead in the face of another major global economic crisis are actually soft skills.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Ministry of Education announced that institutes of higher learning will offer free Continuing Education and Training modules to the graduating class of 2021 from this month.

This builds on efforts last year by the ministry and SkillsFuture Singapore to support fresh graduates amid the uncertain economic outlook.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 