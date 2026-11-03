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Why Singapore can’t afford a hazy October each year

The Republic’s selling point is reliability. The cost can be enormous if every dry season carries the risk of bad air.

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Haze and climate change amplify each other, says the writer.

Haze and climate change amplify each other, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Xinming Du

The haze returned in force in October and many parts of Singapore recorded unhealthy or worse 24-hour PSI readings for weeks at a stretch, with the west, central and east at times in the very unhealthy range. The Formula 1 race and a run of major conferences went ahead under unhealthy air, while low visibility forced flight diversions at Seletar Airport.

These disruptions matter because Singapore does not compete on cheap land or cheap labour. Its comparative advantage lies in reliability and connectivity, from a port and an airport that keep to schedule to a base for regional headquarters, a financial centre, a calendar of international events, and a workforce drawn from around the world. Most of these depend on people who choose to come here, and air quality impacts those choices.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.