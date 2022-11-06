Why S’poreans should not call Rishi Sunak the first UK PM ‘of colour’

Soon after Mr Rishi Sunak was announced as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, my father returned home from work, irate.

Emerging out of British politics’ recent chaos, Mr Sunak, the son of a doctor and pharmacist of Indian descent who migrated from East Africa to the UK, ascended to the country’s top job on Oct 25. News organisations around the world scrambled to capture the significance of the moment, describing the 42-year-old in a number of ways, from being the UK’s first non-white or first Asian/South Asian leader, to the UK’s first prime minister of colour.