Why returning to the office can be good for your well-being
Getting out of the work-from-home mode and going back to the office can generate different kinds of experiences that can contribute to 'psychological richness'
Next week, I will slowly begin The Great Return to the office. After 18 months of working from home, I am a little nervous - trying to concentrate in a bustling newsroom, having to look tidy, the messy business of dealing with other human beings.
But what I fear most is something else entirely: losing the sense of well-being I have often felt during these months of isolation.