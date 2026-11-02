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Why policing truth is no longer enough

A new global survey shows that as fact-checking and AI labels reach their limits, governments are increasingly turning their attention to the systems that make harmful information spread.

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The AI-generated crocodile incident illustrates the wider challenges in determining what’s real, says the writer.

A crocodile at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in January. An incident involving an AI-generated image of a crocodile in Pandan Reservoir in August illustrates the challenges of determining what is real, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Simon Chesterman

In August, someone sent a photograph apparently showing a crocodile in Pandan Reservoir. PUB ran the image through several AI-detection tools. The results were inconclusive.

Faced with the possibility that there really was a crocodile in the reservoir, the authorities understandably took precautions. Water activities were suspended and a search was conducted. The image was subsequently established to be AI-generated and a man was charged over the incident.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.