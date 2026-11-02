Why policing truth is no longer enough
A new global survey shows that as fact-checking and AI labels reach their limits, governments are increasingly turning their attention to the systems that make harmful information spread.
Simon Chesterman
In August, someone sent a photograph apparently showing a crocodile in Pandan Reservoir. PUB ran the image through several AI-detection tools. The results were inconclusive.
Faced with the possibility that there really was a crocodile in the reservoir, the authorities understandably took precautions. Water activities were suspended and a search was conducted. The image was subsequently established to be AI-generated and a man was charged over the incident.