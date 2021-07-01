Why phoney medicine has such lasting allure

Tim Harford
  • Published
    1 hour ago
We puny humans just can't seem to deal with the idea of a disease for which there is no treatment. We will always find something to believe in, no matter how tenuous. Since the Sars-Cov-2 virus was discovered, people have been circulating "cures", from avoiding iced drinks (nope) to using special red soap (soap is good, its colour irrelevant).

Some speculative treatments have been pushed by politicians. The United Kingdom's former Brexit supremo David Davis has urged the use of high-dose vitamin D supplements, while former United States president Donald Trump advocated hydroxychloroquine.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 01, 2021, with the headline 'Why phoney medicine has such lasting allure'.
