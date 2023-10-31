Why Oslo still has relevance

A few days after then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated on Nov 4, 1995, I remember an Israeli acquaintance telling me that however terrible the circumstances of his death, it had established Mr Rabin as a martyr for peace. As a result, the Oslo peace process he had begun, named after the city where it was secretly hatched, had become irreversible.

It certainly seemed that way at the time. I had just arrived as a correspondent in Israel, and an aura of hope still hung over the pair of agreements signed in 1993 and 1995, which granted the Palestinians a degree of self-government and, more important, started a peace process meant to reach a permanent settlement within five years.