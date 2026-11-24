Jensen Huang was reinstated not because he is the right person for the job, but because his failures, plus presidential support, left his company with no other options.

If Jensen Huang had been a better chief executive before he was overtaken by scandal, he’d still be out of a job. Huang led a multi-trillion-dollar company without installing either a board of directors or a management structure worthy of the name. Nvidia had no board chair, no evidence of board independence, no succession plan. Its organisation chart is a mess of arrows all leading to one man.

Huang was reinstated not because he is the right person for the job, but because his failures, plus presidential support, left his company with no other options. It is strange to say that a man who has led Nvidia to a 50-fold return over the past 10 years, and whose reinstatement led the share price to jump by about a third, leading a massive rally in the entire tech sector, is a failure.