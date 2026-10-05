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Why not exercise more? People need other people to sustain healthy living habits

Health programmes must move towards practical skills, coaching and follow-up that help and encourage residents to sustain healthy behaviour in daily life.

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Research participants emphasised that personal invitation and trust mattered more than incentives.

The social element to healthy living is not incidental, and the neighbourhood itself must also invite participation, say the writers.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Belinda Yuen, Francine Chan and Xin Yang

What would a healthy neighbourhood look like?

In Yio Chu Kang, an elderly resident, Lim, envisions it as a green park where her family can picnic, a place for a walk after a long day of work, and peaceful spaces to pause and clear her mind.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.