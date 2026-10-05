Why not exercise more? People need other people to sustain healthy living habits
Health programmes must move towards practical skills, coaching and follow-up that help and encourage residents to sustain healthy behaviour in daily life.
Belinda Yuen, Francine Chan and Xin Yang
What would a healthy neighbourhood look like?
In Yio Chu Kang, an elderly resident, Lim, envisions it as a green park where her family can picnic, a place for a walk after a long day of work, and peaceful spaces to pause and clear her mind.