Why not exercise more? People need other people to sustain healthy living habits

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Health programmes must move towards practical skills, coaching and follow-up that help and encourage residents to sustain healthy behaviour in daily life.

The social element to healthy living is not incidental, and the neighbourhood itself must also invite participation, say the writers.

What would a healthy neighbourhood look like?

In Yio Chu Kang, an elderly resident, Lim , envisions it as a green park where her family can picnic , a place for a walk after a long day of work, and peaceful spaces to pause and clear her mind.