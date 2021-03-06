Why Nato should not look too far east

The Europe-centred North Atlantic Treaty Organisation should resist attempts to expand its strategic focus to include China

In a speech this week at one of Europe's top universities, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg stopped short of arguing that the military alliance should embark on active steps to constrain or confine China, but dropped heavy hints that it cannot
"China is not our adversary. But it has the world's second-biggest military budget, and it does not share our values. The rise of China and all of these global challenges make it all the more important for Europe and North America to work together."

That is what Mr Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the US-led military alliance in Europe, said in a landmark speech delivered on Thursday to students from one of Europe's top universities, the youngsters likely to lead the continent in the years to come.

March 06, 2021
