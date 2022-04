While growing up in Singapore in the 1970s, my cousin and I would greet our paternal grandfather at the gate each day when he returned from work.

He in turn would slip each of us a coin as part of our daily "ritual". I had assumed we were given a coin of equal value. But then one day, we decided to compare the size of these tokens of grandfatherly affection - and found out that I had been getting 20 cents and she, 10 cents.