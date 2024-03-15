Why more CFOs are becoming CEOs

Chief financial officers have been taking more responsibilities in everything from corporate strategy to sustainability.

Anjli Raval

Getting the top job is more likely in 2024 for a CFO, but success in the role isn’t guaranteed. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A common refrain in the City of London is that finance directors make the best boardroom chairs. They are seen to have smaller egos (at least compared with some table-thumping chief executives), an attention to detail, an understanding of risk management and an intense focus on the bottom line.

But these days chief financial officers (CFOs) are also increasingly tapped for the CEO role – from Ms Margherita Della Valle at Vodafone to Mr Murray Auchincloss at BP, who both got the top job at a time of upheaval at their companies. As ever, when a crisis hits, call the numbers guy or gal.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top