Global Affairs
Why looming crisis at Russian-Ukraine border matters to Asia
Large-scale Russian troop movements not only present a security challenge in Europe, but also reduce American 'bandwidth' to put pressure on China in the Asia-Pacific region
Defence chiefs and military planners from the 30 member states of Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, were looking forward to a quiet Easter holiday break over the past weekend.
But it was not to be, for, instead, most of them remained glued to their desks, sifting through updates from their intelligence services or peering at computer screens.
