Why Johor can be the Shenzhen of South-east Asia

As economic growth targets go, this is perhaps one of the most ambitious. In September last year, Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi declared that the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) could help his state in Malaysia replicate the achievements of Shenzhen, in southern China.

Shenzhen’s development has been nothing short of impressive. Rising from a fishing village, the city transformed within 40 years into a glimmering metropolis. Today, it boasts China’s second highest per capita gross domestic product (GDP) of 183,274 yuan (S$35,641), just behind Beijing’s 190,313 yuan (S$37,010).