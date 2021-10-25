Why Japan needs nuclear submarines

Building its own fleet may be problematic but Japan could lease subs from the United States

Satoru Nagao For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last month, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a new security alliance, Aukus. The pact notably has Australia acquiring eight nuclear-powered submarines with the support of its partners, making it easier for Australia to deploy them to the South Pacific, the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In the Indo-Pacific, the US and India have nuclear submarines. France has also deployed a nuclear submarine in the South China Sea. However, there is one country in the region that does not possess a nuclear submarine despite having 23 conventional subs (including two for training): Japan.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 25, 2021, with the headline 'Why Japan needs nuclear submarines'. Subscribe
Topics: 