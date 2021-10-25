Why Japan needs nuclear submarines

Last month, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a new security alliance, Aukus. The pact notably has Australia acquiring eight nuclear-powered submarines with the support of its partners, making it easier for Australia to deploy them to the South Pacific, the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

In the Indo-Pacific, the US and India have nuclear submarines. France has also deployed a nuclear submarine in the South China Sea. However, there is one country in the region that does not possess a nuclear submarine despite having 23 conventional subs (including two for training): Japan.