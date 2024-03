“Why is Taylor Swift so popular, anyway?” went a question from a family member.

As a “Swiftie” – a term of endearment or mockery for the American pop star’s fans, depending on who you ask – I was amused by his unintended reference to a fan joke. During her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts, she sometimes wore a sparkling T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “Who Is Taylor Swift, Anyway? Ew.”