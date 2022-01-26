Why India's influence over South Asia is waning

Since India's independence in 1947, its population and land size have allowed it to dominate its South Asian neighbours with their relatively backward economies and weaker military strength.

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, India engineered the separation of and ultimately independence for Bangladesh from Pakistan; from then on, India was no longer caught between East and West Pakistan. After losing Bangladesh - previously East Pakistan - the new Pakistan saw a growing gap between India and itself, while India consolidated its dominance over South Asia following its independence.