Why India struggles to win Olympic gold

PM Modi, seeking to raise India's global profile, is trying to up the game. But it is a long journey in a country where cricket is king.

American David Morris Taylor celebrating with arms lifted high after defeating Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (far left) in the 86kg semi-finals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. Every four years - in this case, five - the same questions are posed in India. Why is the country so bad at the Olympics?PHOTO: REUTERS
Hannah Beech and Shalini Venugopal
  • Published
    1 hour ago
TOKYO • On Wednesday, in a sumo wrestling hall where women are not normally allowed to enter the ring, Lovlina Borgohain punched for all the girls out there. She jabbed for her far-flung home state of Assam, known for its fine tea but also for an armed insurgency.

But above all, she fought in the Olympic women's welterweight boxing semi-final for India, the world's second most populous country, which, even by the most charitable of calculations, is wanting in the Olympics. Aside from a string of men's hockey wins generations ago, India has won only one other gold in its Olympic history, in shooting in 2008.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2021, with the headline 'Why India struggles to win Olympic gold'. Subscribe
