Why India struggles to win Olympic gold

TOKYO • On Wednesday, in a sumo wrestling hall where women are not normally allowed to enter the ring, Lovlina Borgohain punched for all the girls out there. She jabbed for her far-flung home state of Assam, known for its fine tea but also for an armed insurgency.

But above all, she fought in the Olympic women's welterweight boxing semi-final for India, the world's second most populous country, which, even by the most charitable of calculations, is wanting in the Olympics. Aside from a string of men's hockey wins generations ago, India has won only one other gold in its Olympic history, in shooting in 2008.