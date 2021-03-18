I am a physician and here's why I decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine

It has finally arrived. On Jan 14, after being screened and having given my informed consent, I received my first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Institute of Mental Health where I work, and exactly three weeks later to the hour, I had the second dose.

I knew that the vaccine is "reactogenic", meaning that it would stimulate a strong immune response that could result in soreness of the arm, body ache, fever, chills, headaches and fatigue - symptoms which occurred in one-third of the clinical trial participants.