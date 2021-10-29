For Subscribers
Why green activists should watch Fox News
Even if you dislike TV host Tucker Carlson, there are grains of truth in what he says about wind turbines
When environmental activists, government officials and corporate leaders descend on Glasgow for COP26, there will be plenty of articles, videos and books floating around that extol the virtues of being green.
One piece of content unlikely to be circling much is Blown Away: The People Vs Wind Power, a documentary currently airing on Fox News in the United States.