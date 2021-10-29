Why green activists should watch Fox News

Even if you dislike TV host Tucker Carlson, there are grains of truth in what he says about wind turbines

Gillian Tett
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When environmental activists, government officials and corporate leaders descend on Glasgow for COP26, there will be plenty of articles, videos and books floating around that extol the virtues of being green.

One piece of content unlikely to be circling much is Blown Away: The People Vs Wind Power, a documentary currently airing on Fox News in the United States.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 29, 2021, with the headline 'Why green activists should watch Fox News'. Subscribe
Topics: 