Global Affairs

Why Europe is weary of Biden's overtures of friendship

Europe may rue its cool response to the US President as it still needs the US and should engage with, not ignore, its isolationist forces

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"The United States is determined - determined - to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership".

That is what US President Joe Biden told leaders of European nations, recently convened for a virtual session of the annual Munich Security Conference, the continent's top annual get-together on such matters.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 02, 2021, with the headline 'Why Europe is weary of Biden's overtures of friendship'. Subscribe
Topics: 