Why Europe is weary of Biden's overtures of friendship
Europe may rue its cool response to the US President as it still needs the US and should engage with, not ignore, its isolationist force
"The United States is determined - determined - to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership".
That is what US President Joe Biden told leaders of European nations, recently convened for a virtual session of the annual Munich Security Conference, the continent's top annual get-together on such matters.
