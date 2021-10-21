Why EU is stepping up role in Indo-Pacific

The world's centre of gravity is moving to the Indo-Pacific region, in geo-economic and geopolitical terms. Recently, the decision by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to deepen their security and defence ties (the so-called Aukus group) has certainly triggered a lot of debate on the underlying dynamics in the region and how partners can best respond.

As the European Union, we have a big stake in the future of the region and, we believe, a big contribution to make as well.