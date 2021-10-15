For Subscribers
Why digital poverty deserves greater attention
Inadequate access to digital devices and connectivity persists among lower-income households. Digital divides, unaddressed, contribute to a deepening social divide over time.
Recently, two seemingly unrelated incidents pointed to one very compelling picture of the importance of digital access.
The hours-long outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp disrupted lives and livelihoods around the world, as people and companies were abruptly cut off from these communication channels they relied heavily upon.