Why did almost nobody see inflation coming?

A look at why many economic forecasts were off the mark in predicting the high inflation of 2021.

Jason Furman
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 2008, as the global financial crisis was ravaging economies everywhere, Queen Elizabeth II, visiting the London School of Economics, famously asked: "Why did nobody see it coming?" The high inflation of 2021 - especially in the United States, where the year-on-year increase in consumer prices reached a four-decade high of 7 per cent in December - should prompt the same question.

Inflation is not nearly as bad as a financial crisis, particularly when price increases coincide with a rapid improvement in the economy. And whereas financial crises may be inherently unpredictable, forecasting inflation is a staple of macroeconomic modelling.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2022, with the headline Why did almost nobody see inflation coming?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top