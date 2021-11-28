Why dad needs more than mum's loving care

It has been hard on my mother looking after my father since his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. The very elderly need professional care beyond that provided by relatives and domestic workers.

John Gee
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It was not an exceptional e-mail in itself: birthday greetings and a reference to a money transfer. It became significant only in retrospect, as that message was the last one that I received from my father.

Until the previous year, he had written frequently, often at length, not only with family news but also with comments on films, concerts, books, politics and travel. After Sept 13, 2013, all that was in the past.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 28, 2021, with the headline 'Why dad needs more than mum's loving care'. Subscribe
Topics: 