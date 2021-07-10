Why China's Gen Z is embracing Mao

They read him in libraries and on subways. They organised online book clubs devoted to his works. They uploaded hours of audio and video, spreading the gospel of his revolutionary thinking. Chairman Mao is making a comeback among China's Generation Z.

The Communist Party's supreme leader, whose decades of non-stop political campaigns cost millions of lives, is inspiring and comforting disaffected people born long after his death in 1976. To them, Mao Zedong is a hero who speaks to their despair as struggling nobodies.