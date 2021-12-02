Why China's elite tread a perilous path

Rui Chenggang made a strong impression on me. He was a young Chinese television anchor whose tailoring was as impeccable as his English. We met in Davos in 2014, at a press conference with Mr Shinzo Abe. Rui asked the then Japanese Prime Minister a tough question - while also pointing out that, when in Tokyo, he used the same gym as Mr Abe. In short, he was very pleased with himself.

We chatted after the press conference and Rui told me I must look him up next time I was in Beijing. I never got the chance.