Why China and India are wooing Bangladesh

Bangladesh, which was once dismissed by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as a "basket case" when it was a newfound nation in 1971, is enroute to becoming one of the "Asian Tigers".

Leaving behind the dark, post-liberation period, its economy is weathering the pandemic well. The International Monetary Fund has projected a 4 per cent rise in gross domestic product for 2022, whereas India's could decline by 10.3 per cent.