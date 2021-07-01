For Subscribers
Why China and India are wooing Bangladesh
In the intensifying tussle for influence in South Asia, Bangladesh's location and economy are drawing attention from both Asian giants
Bangladesh, which was once dismissed by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as a "basket case" when it was a newfound nation in 1971, is enroute to becoming one of the "Asian Tigers".
Leaving behind the dark, post-liberation period, its economy is weathering the pandemic well. The International Monetary Fund has projected a 4 per cent rise in gross domestic product for 2022, whereas India's could decline by 10.3 per cent.
Topics: