Why China and India are wooing Bangladesh

In the intensifying tussle for influence in South Asia, Bangladesh's location and economy are drawing attention from both Asian giants

Syed Munir Khasru For The Straits Times
Friction between China and India is elevating Bangladesh’s regional importance. PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Bangladesh, which was once dismissed by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger as a "basket case" when it was a newfound nation in 1971, is enroute to becoming one of the "Asian Tigers".

Leaving behind the dark, post-liberation period, its economy is weathering the pandemic well. The International Monetary Fund has projected a 4 per cent rise in gross domestic product for 2022, whereas India's could decline by 10.3 per cent.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 