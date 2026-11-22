One of the world’s richest, most powerful men just lost his job because of an affair – no, two – no, three (that we know of). The end of Jensen Huang’s 33-year leadership of Nvidia has far-reaching implications for national security and the century’s biggest technology. Yet on another level, it’s just the latest case of a top boss helping himself to a benefits package no HR department would approve.

In 2025 alone, the Coldplay kiss-cam debacle put a chief executive’s indiscretion on full Jumbotron display, and both Nestle and Kohl’s dismissed their leaders for undisclosed romantic relationships that violated company policy. Each time it happens, as boards of directors scramble to contain the scandal, a debate ensues: Should anyone really care what leaders do outside the office?