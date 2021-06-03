Why carbon capture should be in Singapore's green toolkit

A "Southern Lights" project will not only help stash away carbon emissions, but also develop a hydrogen fuel industry

Hon Chung Lau and Seeram Ramakrishna For the Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As a responsible nation, Singapore is doing its part to help global efforts in bringing down carbon emissions.

The options in its toolkit are many and varied - they include enhancing energy efficiency, ramping up solar energy adaption, electrification of transport, and reforestation. The Republic is also exploring the potential of green hydrogen and importing renewable electricity via the regional power grid.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2021, with the headline 'Why carbon capture should be in Singapore's green toolkit'. Subscribe
Topics: 