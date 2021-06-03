For Subscribers
Why carbon capture should be in Singapore's green toolkit
A "Southern Lights" project will not only help stash away carbon emissions, but also develop a hydrogen fuel industry
As a responsible nation, Singapore is doing its part to help global efforts in bringing down carbon emissions.
The options in its toolkit are many and varied - they include enhancing energy efficiency, ramping up solar energy adaption, electrification of transport, and reforestation. The Republic is also exploring the potential of green hydrogen and importing renewable electricity via the regional power grid.