Why can’t we eat our fill and get our hands on Ozempic?

The frenzy over Ozempic, the blockbuster diabetes drug that was found to have weight loss benefits, has made headlines around the world and even led to shortages. When I recently caught up with a friend who is based overseas, I learnt that she, too, is using Ozempic.

My friend A has been living with Type 2 diabetes for years, and her doctor prescribed the drug to her in 2023 to help her manage her weight as well as the disease. Several weeks after taking it, she noticed her blood sugar readings had improved and her weight had slipped from 72kg to 68kg. Her appetite became smaller, with no effort on her part. The drug has to be injected under the skin, but she said it’s not painful and she needs to do that only once a week.